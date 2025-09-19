Chiefs confirm Nabi is ‘not with the team’ in cryptic statement

'As this is an internal matter, no further details will be shared at this stage,' read a Chiefs statement.

Kaizer Chiefs have stopped short of saying Nasreddine Nabi is no longer their head coach, but have admitted he is currently not coaching the side.

In a statement that did not confirm Nabi’s own admission that he has left Chiefs for good, or reports that the Tunisian has been fired, Chiefs said “discussions between the club and the coach remain ongoing.”

Chiefs – ‘The matter is internal’

“Kaizer Cheifs confirms that head coach Nasreddine Nabi is currently not with the team as discussions between the club and the coach remain ongoing,” read the statement.

“The matter is internal in nature and is being addressed through the appropriate processes.

“The club remains focused on ensuring stability for the players and supporters during this period.

“As this is an internal matter, no further details will be shared at this stage.

“We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our supporter and the broader football community. Any updates will be communicated through official club channels when appropriate.”

Caf Confed Cup action

Chiefs left on Thursday for Angola where they will take on Kabuscorp on Saturday in a Caf Confederation Cup first preliminary round, first leg clash.

They are expected to be coached in that match by Chiefs assistant coaches Cedrik Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef. Ben Youssef and Kaze already coached Chiefs in the first four league games of the season, as Nabi had to go back to Tunisia after his wife was involved in a serious road accident.