‘They told me I’m old’, Grobler takes dig at Kaizer Chiefs

"I must be honest that it feels nice to score against them,” said Grobler.

Two-goal hero Bradley Grobler has admitted that it felt nice scoring against Kaizer Chiefs – a team that once told him that he was “old and past his prime”.

Grobler scored a brace and provided an assist as Sekhukhune United beat Chiefs 3-1 in a Betway Premiership match played at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.



The veteran striker was named Man of the Match after helping Babina Noko hand Amakhosi their first defeat of the season in front of their home fans.



Speaking after collecting his award, Grobler said it felt good scoring a team that once rejected him.



“Sometimes it’s nice scoring against teams that told you that four, five, six years ago you were old and past your prime so it’s good to be scoring against these teams,” said the 37-year-old striker after the game.



“There’s nothing against the team (Chiefs), but like I said, the nice thing is it’s a team that six, seven years ago told me I was old and past my prime. So, I must be honest that it feels nice to score against them.”



The victory against Chiefs saw Sekhukhune move to the top of the Betway Premiership with 16 points after six games. They lead second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns by two points, but the Brazilians could retain their top spot with a victory against Marumo Gallants tonight.

Sekhukhune eye league title

Grobler says Babina Noko want to challenge for the league title this season.

“I think tonight was a big performance. A performance that is probably going to make people take us a bit more seriously but we don’t want to put that pressure on ourselves. Obviously, we want to go on and win every game.

“We would like to fight for the league title and tonight I think it is a big stepping stone even though we’ve got a long way to go,” added the veteran striker.



Sekhukhune will face Golden Arrows at home at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in their next league fixture on Saturday at 3pm.