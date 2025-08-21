Chiefs’ Ben Youssef – ‘We are playing to win the league

'Chiefs is one of the biggest teams in South Africa,' said the Chiefs assistant coach.

Whisper it quietly, but the signs for Kaizer Chiefs are promising.

Amakhosi will face an acid test of the Betway Premiership title credentials on Wednesday when they face Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs’ defensive gains

But the progress from last season, when Chiefs finished a dismal ninth in the table, is starting to show.

Chiefs have tightened up defensively. Aden McCarthy is proving a reliable central defensive partner to Inacio Miguel and new signing Thabiso Monyane also impressing.

Last season it took Chiefs 16 games to keep three clean sheets. This season it has taken them just three. While improvements still need to be made in the final third, Chiefs have also found a way to win all three of their opening Premiership matches.

The last time they did that, in the 2014/15 season, Stuart Baxter’s Chiefs won the league. Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef has not ruled out this Amakhosi side doing the same.

“We have our (points) target in the team, it is between the players and the technical staff,” said Ben Youssef this week.

“It is written in the meeting room. We know what we have to do and we will keep it between us, and take it game by game.

“(But) Chiefs is one of the biggest teams in South Africa and if we are playing in the league we are playing to win the league.”

Sundowns, it is safe to say, will have other ideas, aiming for a ninth consecutive Premiership title this season.

But Chiefs can lay down a real marker on Wednesday with a win. Despite victories over Stellenbosch, Polokwane City and Richards Bay, there is little doubt Chiefs will have to find another level against Sundowns, however.

‘Still a lot to do’

“There is still a lot to do … but until now we are 60 to 70 percent happy,” said Ben Youssef.

“The new players will give more solutions to help the team. They still have something to add, to … create more situations to score.”

Left back Nkanyiso Shinga, midfielder Ethan Chislett and striker Fabio Da Silva all joined Chiefs ahead of the new season, and all now have the required clearance to play.

Chiefs have also added winger Asanele Velebayi to their ranks, and this week announced the signings of striker Etiosa Ighodaro and forward Luke Baartman.

It remains to be seen how many, if any of these six, get to play against Sundowns. One man who should be there is head coach Nasreddine Nabi. Nabi has yet to sit on the bench this season, as he had to rush home to Tunisia after his wife was involved in a serious road accident.