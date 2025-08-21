Cardoso congratulates Shalulile for PSL record, gives Zwane injury update

Themba Zwane who was forced off the pitch in the match away to Pirates at Orlando Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns has congratulated Peter Shalulile for equaling Siyabonga Nomvethe’s PSL record of 129 goals following the 2-0 win over Magesi FC in Betway Premiership match at Seshego Stadium on Wednesday night.



Jayden Adams and Shaulile were on target late in the second half as the Brazilians dug deep for the hard-fought victory.



READ MORE: Sundowns leave it late to sink Magesi

It was Shalulile’s first start of the season after speculation over his future dominated headlines in recent weeks, but he has since been reintegrated into the team.



Since arriving at Sundowns in 2020, the Namibian striker has netted 102 times, with the remaining 27 goals came during his stint at Highlands Park.

“Obviously, when players achieve their own objective and make history, we as the team help them to achieve it, we all feel proud and happy,” Cardoso said about Shalulile while also reflecting on the match.

“You saw that I went to him to congratulate him and gave him a hug. It’s important that Peter helps us win matches. Peter and the team did a wonderful job today. They were very resilient because it was a difficult match. We knew it would be closer to the second half where we would have a chance to finish the game.”

Meanwhile, Cardoso explained his decision to make wholesale changes ahead of Saturday’s second leg of the MTN8 semi-final against Orlando Pirates at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

He also gave an update on influential captain Themba Zwane who was forced off the pitch in the match away to Pirates at Orlando Stadium where the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

“We need to manage all the situations that we have. There are issues that come from the previous match that forced me to keep some players out,” Cardoso explained.

“Obviously, we’re only on just 20 training sessions in three weeks, so we’re in pre-season, but competing at the highest level. So we need to manage them because players are still not capable of recovering in four days.

ALSO READ: Sebelebele scorcher earns Pirates first league win of the season

“With the intensity that we played with on Saturday, I have to respect the condition of the players. Unfortunately, Themba will be out for probably two months but I believe he will come back stronger and expect him to recover as quickly as possible.”