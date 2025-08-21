Pirates coach unhappy with second half display against Stellies

"I think we have to improve in that if we want to go higher," said Ouaddou.

Despite securing their first victory of the season, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was not pleased with his team’s performance in the second half in the match against Stellenbosch FC.



A first half stunner by Kamogelo Sebelebele was enough to hand the Buccaneers a 1-0 win over Stellies in a Betway Premiership clash at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.



It was Pirates’ first victory in the league having suffered losses against Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants in their opening two league games.



“Of course, I’m delighted. I’m delighted for the fans because I have a thought for them because they were waiting for these three points for two-three weeks now so I have thought first of all for them,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.

“I would like to congratulate my boys because they have got the character as well. We had a very interesting first half, we created top chances, we could have killed the game earlier.”

‘We lost control of the game’

Despite the win, Ouaddou was not happy that his Pirates team lost control of the game in the second half and almost allowed Stellies back to it.

“In the second half, I think we lost the control and I think we have to improve in that if we want to go higher. We cannot accept to lose control of a game that we controlled since the beginning,” added the Moroccan.

“Look, because I’m looking for positional game, I’m looking for space between the lines, but modern football has to balance the opponent.

“Sometimes you need to identify the free space and they did it well. We have to diversify our style of play not only that, but it was interesting today.”



Following the victory against Stellies, Pirates will now shift their focus to Saturday’s MTN8 semi-final second leg clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Lucas MAsterpieces Moripe Stadium.



The teams played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Orlando last Saturday.