Chiefs’ Ben Youssef – ‘We suffered a bit’

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef admitted that his side rode their luck a little in their 2-0 Betway...

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef admitted that his side rode their luck a little in their 2-0 Betway Premiership win over Stellenbosch on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Chiefs edge out ten-man Stellies in thrilling opener

Chiefs went 1-0 up early in the game after Sivive Mkwali was sent off for Stellenbosch and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo curled in a fine free kick.

Stellies worry Chiefs

Steve Barker’s ten-man Stellies, however, came at Chiefs and twice hit the woodwork in the first half.

Chiefs regrouped after the break, and after missing a couple of gilt-edged opportunities, it was Glody Lilepo who sealed the win from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

“We suffered a bit in the first half. We scored and there was the red card, and we had some luck we didn’t concede,” Ben Youssef told SuperSport TV.

“But the players did well and I am happy for the fans.”

Ben Youssef also sent his best wishes to Nasreddine Nabi, who missed the game to be with his wife in Tunisia, after a road accident left her in hospital in ICU.

“We are praying for the coach,” added Ben Youssef.

Chiefs managed the game far better in the second half, with Wandile Duba and Lilepo both blazing over from inside the box.

Amakhosi started with just one of their new signings against Stellenbosch, in right back Thabiso Monyane. Midfielder Ethan Chislett, left back Nkanyiso Shinga and striker Flavio Silva were not even in the squad.

“Step by step we will see the new players and I think this season will be better for us,” said Ben Youssef.

Barker, meanwhile, admitted that his side had not done themselves any favours.

“We spoke to the players we know red cards and penalties can make it very difficult,” Barker told SuperSport TV.

‘A double blow’

“It is something we don’t want to be giving away and we did both.

“After the red card, I thought our response was very good, we were the better team in the first half, We were unlucky, we hit the post, there were good saves, that was our moment.

ALSO READ: Pirates’ Ouaddou explains Mabasa absence

“(But) credit to Chiefs, they took their chance from the red card. It was a double blow to get a red card and to concede.”