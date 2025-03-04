Chiefs bounce back to winning ways against Magesi

Amakhosi came into the match on the back of two successive defeats against SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Ashley Du Preez of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates after scoring a goal during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Magesi FC at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday. Photo: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Magesi FC in a Betway Premiership match at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

Amakhosi came into the match on the back of two successive defeats against SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns.



After dominating ball possession for much of the game, Chiefs deservedly won the match through substitute Ashley Du Preez’s goal in the 70th minute.

Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi made four changes to the team that lost 1-0 to Sundowns in their previous league encounter. He brought in Given Msimango, Njabulo Blom, Mfundo Vilakazi and Ranga Chivaviro for Rushwin Dortley, Thabo Cele, Mduduzi Shabalala and Tashreeq Morris respectively.

Chivaviro almost made an immediate impact in the 18th minute when he turned his marker just outside the penalty box before unleashing a powerful shot, but Elvis Chipezeze did well to parry the ball away for a corner kick.

Seven minutes later, Chivaviro took another shot towards goal, but this time the ball went wide of goal as Amakhosi continued to pile the pressure on the visitors.

The game plan was clear for Dikwena Tsa Meetse and that was to sit back and try to catch Chiefs on the counter attack and as a result Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma was a spectator in the first half as Magesi failed to register a single shot on goal.

Glody Lilepo tried to beat Chipezeze with a clever backheel following a free kick, but the goalkeeper was well-positioned to make a save.

The teams were locked at 0-0 at the break.

Nabi made three changes at the start of the second half, bringing in Dillan Solomons, George Matlou and Shabalala for Frosler, Blom and Vilakazi respectively as he tried to change the complexion of the game.

Chivaviro then wasted a good chance to put Chiefs in the lead in the 65th minute when the ball fell on his path after some poor defending from Magesi, but he shot wide of goal from close range. Chivaviro was substituted three minutes later with Ashley Du Preez coming in for him.



The change proved to be a stroke of genius from Nabi as it took Du Preez just two minutes to find the back of the net for Chiefs with a clinical finish from a Lilepo low cross.

Pule Mmodi wasted a glorious chance to double Chiefs’ lead in referee’s optional time when he was sent through on goal, but he hit the upright with Chipezeze well-beaten.