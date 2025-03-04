Chiefs coach Nabi admits to difficult game against Magesi

“We knew that it was going to be a difficult game. Magesi are always difficult against big teams,” Nabi said.

Following his team’s hard-fought victory over Magesi, Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi admitted that it was difficult for his side to break the stubborn Dikwena Tsa Meetse defence.



This comes after Amakhosi bounced back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Magesi in a Betway Premiership match played at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.



Substitute Ashley Du Preez scored the only goal of the match in the second half.



“We saw it in the Carling final against (Orlando) Pirates and we knew it was going to be a difficult game.

“And the fact of having a lot of changes in the starting line-up we struggled a little bit in the first half to get on the front foot, to get going but we were better in the second half.

“In this kind of game what you need is three points and to get going,” added Nabi.



Chiefs will now change their focus to the Nedbank Cup where they play Stellenbosch FC at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.



The game was originally scheduled for Athlone Stadium, but due to the unavailability of the venue, was moved to the Eastern Cape.