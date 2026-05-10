Pirates can ‘smell’ league title after Magesi victory

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has admitted that they can now “smell” the league title following their 3-0 win over...

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has admitted that they can now “smell” the league title following their 3-0 win over Magesi FC.



Following the convincing victory over Dikwena tsa Meetse at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, the Buccaneers moved to 65 points, , three behind Sundowns, but they have a game in hand.



READ MORE: Orlando Pirates rout hapless Magesi to keep title hopes alive



Pirates have a superior goal difference to Sundowns and will win the league title should they win their next two games, against Durban City and ORBIT College.



“We are very proud of them, I think it’s a process of the club. This project of Orlando Pirates is well-managed by fantastic people who know football so I am not surprised by the title of the DDC,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV after the game.

“We pray to God to maybe follow their path, we still have two games definitely we want to make our fans happy. 14 or 15 years without a title, I think we start to smell it, we are close but we cannot touch the trophy.



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“We still have two games we will see what happens but credit has to be given to the fantastic fans as well they really helped us and we are going to fight for them until the end,” added Ouaddou.



Pirates’ next game is against Durban City at home at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.