Chiefs confident over Lilepo fitness

'We will have to discuss it with the doctor. But it is a knock that I think shouldn’t be very bad,' Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze told journalists in Dobsonville.

Kaizer Chiefs are hopeful winger Glody Lilepo will be fit to face Durban City when the two teams clash in the Betway Premiership at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.

ALSO READ: Sundowns legend hits out at Chiefs players

Lilepo came off at half time in Chiefs’ 3-1 Caf Confederation Cup win over DR Congo’s AS Simba on Sunday at Dobsonville Stadium.

Chiefs impact

The Amakhosi man had a good game in helping Chiefs qualify for the Confederation Cup group stages. He created the opening goal for Etiosa Ighodaro and netted the third himself with a fine header.

The 28-year-old was also involved in some heavy tackles, however, and had to come off at the break with what looked like an ankle injury.

“We will have to discuss it with the doctor. But it is a knock that I think shouldn’t be very bad,” Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze told journalists in Dobsonville.

“If it was muscular it would be another issue but if it is a knock, after one or two days of ice, he should be ready to go on Friday.”

Lilepo has been one of Chiefs’ better attackers since joining the club in January. He scored six goals and provided one assist for Chiefs last season, and has three goals in all competitions in the new campaign.

No Lilepo, no problem?

As of Wednesday, the club had provided no official update on the fitness of Lilepo.

ALSO READ: Cardoso savours rare full week to prepare

Amakhosi, however, have recruited heavily in their front line ahead of the new season and will have plenty of cover even if their Congolese star is not available.

Chiefs do, however, have to find a better return for the chances they create. The win over Simba was the first time they have scored three goals in a match in all competitions this season.