SAFA confirm letter from FIFA over Mokoena investigation

By Khaya Ndubane

19 September 2025

If found guilty South Africa could be docked three points and Lesotho declared 3-0 winners.

SAFA confirm letter from FIFA over Mokoena investigation

Teboho Mokoena of South Africa is challenged by Lehlohonolo Matsau of Lesotho during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane in March. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The South African Football Association (SAFA) have confirmed that they have received communication from FIFA over the Teboho Mokoena suspension investigation.

Bafana Bafana fielded Mokoena in their 2-0 victory over Lesotho in a World Cup qualifier whilst he was ineligible to play due to an accumulation of yellow cards suspension.

If found guilty, the FIFA disciplinary committee could dock South Africa three points and declare Lesotho 3-0 winners.

“We have received confirmation that they will now investigate the Teboho Mokoena matter, and this only came yesterday. So we’re preparing our response to the FIFA disciplinary committee which is ultimately required of us as an association,” SAFA Chief Executive Officer Lydia Monyepao told reporters during a Shield Vaseline sponsorship event.

Monyepao added that their objective is to win the two remaining matches and qualify for the World Cup regardless of the outcome of the FIFA investigation.

“The coach aims to win the two remaining games against Zimbabwe and Lesotho to make sure Bafana qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup even if they get docked the three points concerned.

“There’s been a lot of noise from teams in their group, particularly from Nigeria and Rwanda, but we will not allow that to distract us because we are on a mission here to qualify for the World Cup,”  said Monyepao.

Bafana will face Zimbabwe on Monday, 6 October at a venue which is likely to be in South Africa and then wrap up their World Cup qualifying campaign against Rwanda at home a week later.

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Lesotho World Cup

