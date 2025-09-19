Zwane set to miss another month of action for Sundowns

"Zwane has [a] muscle injury grade 2 and that will take him out of the team for a period of maybe a little bit over a month,” the Portuguese coach revealed.

Themba Zwane is likely to miss Mamelodi Sundowns’ next four matches as he continues his recovery from a niggling muscle injury.



The Brazilians captain has already sat out six fixtures across all competitions after suffering a setback in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final against Orlando Pirates last month.



Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso provided another update on the evergreen midfielder, who is in the twilight of his career. Following the frustrating 1-1 draw away to Marumo Gallants on Wednesday, Cardoso confirmed that Zwane will be sidelined for at least another month.

That timeline means the 36-year-old is set to miss clashes against Durban City, Golden Arrows, Richards Bay and Sekhukhune United, and could also be a doubt for the blockbuster home fixture against Orlando Pirates at the start of November.

“Themba Zwane has [a] muscle injury grade 2 and that will take him out of the team for a period of maybe a little bit over a month,” the Portuguese coach revealed.

“Let’s see, because it depends on how he will react to the treatment that he will receive, but he’s a player that we’ll have to protect in terms of his return to training and return to playing. So, let’s go easy so that we can prepare him for the future because he’s still an important player for us.”

Sundowns’ immediate focus now turns to their home encounter against Premiership newcomers Durban City at Lucas Moripe Stadium, where they will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways.