Chiefs defender Kwinika looking to build on momentum

"I think we've proven in the games we've played that we're a different team," the 32-year-old said

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the Betway Premiership season when they travel to Durban to face Richards Bay at Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday night.

Amakhosi have enjoyed a promising start under new head coach Fernando Da Cruz, collecting seven points from their opening three league matches.

Chiefs were not in action this past weekend after their MTN8 campaign came to an end at the hands of Golden Arrows earlier this month, allowing them additional time to prepare for their return to league action.

Veteran defender Zitha Kwinika believes the team’s positive start is a sign of the progress they have made under the new technical set-up.

“I think the team is also coping well with the new coaches and the new season. I think we’ve proven in the games we’ve played that we’re a different team,” the 32-year-old said ahead of the encounter.

“Our style of play, the structure, and how we do things. I think it’s proven that there’s improvement on the tactics that are being placed in trying to get to a certain way of playing that we enjoy, and we all understand to help us get better as a team.”

Chiefs face tricky test

However, Chiefs face a tricky test against a Richards Bay side that defeated them 1-0 in their previous meeting. The Natal Rich Boyz have often proved to be difficult opponents for the Soweto giants, and Kwinika knows Chiefs will need to be at their best if they are to return to Gauteng with maximum points.

“Richards Bay are one of those teams that when you play against, they are a difficult team to play against to be honest,” he said.

“We’ll give them respect but we also have our plan and objectives so we know what to expect from them. Trust me, we have prepared very well for them.”

‘We must win these games’

Kwinika also stressed the importance of Chiefs picking up points against teams outside the traditional title contenders as they look to build momentum this season.

“This season we’re on a different mission of saying that the games where we need to collect points are such as this one,” the robust defender stressed.

“We must win these games and not just focus on the big games. The attitude has changed and this is a big game. I think it’s bigger than the [last game] one we played because these are very important points for us so we will grind even more.”