Sundowns star Modiba wary of ‘rested’ AmaZulu

"We played them last season in Durban and in that game, it was pound for pound," Modiba said.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba admits AmaZulu’s extra rest could give them an advantage when the two sides meet in a Betway Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night.

The Brazilians head into the league encounter just three days after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Golden Arrows in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

AmaZulu, meanwhile, have not played since August 15, giving them significantly more time to prepare for their trip to Tshwane.



Modiba expects a competitive encounter against an Usuthu side that remains unbeaten in their last three league matches.

“They are a well rested team, but that’s not an excuse. We know the dangerous players they have and the speed they play with,” he said.

“We played them last season in Durban and in that game, it was pound for pound. We’re expecting more or less the same game from their dangerous players.

“We also have dangerous players, so it’s going to be a good game to watch and hopefully our fans come to the stadium in numbers to push us.”

Sundowns looking to bounce back

Sundowns will be determined to put their MTN8 disappointment behind them as they turn their attention back to the league. They will be looking to collect maximum points and build momentum before travelling to Durban for the second leg against Arrows at the weekend.

“We suffered a loss against Arrows but we will take the positives from that game heading into the Betway Premiership,” Modiba added.

“It’s a different competition compared to the MTN8. We obviously come from a loss but at Sundowns we always try not to lose consecutive games.”

Despite their cup setback, Sundowns have been formidable at home in the league. Their 2-0 victory over Marumo Gallants last Wednesday extended their unbeaten PSL record home league run to 31 matches.

Modiba believes maintaining that consistency at Loftus will be crucial as Sundowns look to keep their unbeaten run intact.

“It’s important to do well at home because if you collect as many points as you can, then you stand a good chance of doing well in the league,” Modiba concluded.

“If you look at our last game at Loftus, the performance was good and hopefully we can match that heading into this game. We know AmaZulu are a very good team and they are tough.

“But we’re also a good team and the coach will put up a team that is going to do well on the night and hopefully we can get maximum points.”