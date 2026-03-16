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Ahead of Gallants clash, Santos reflects on PSL stay

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By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

3 minute read

16 March 2026

11:03 am

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'That's one of the aspects which is different in South Africa than in Europe, there are a lot of duels,' Santos said.

Ahead of Gallants clash, Santos reflects PSL stay

Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns FC celebrates his goal with Nuno Santos and Aubrey Modiba during a CAF Champions League match against Stade Malien at Loftus Versfeld on March 13, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

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Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Nuno Santos has reflected on his experience in South African football since completing his move from Portuguese outfit Vitória Guimarães earlier this season.

While his compatriot Miguel Reisinho has struggled to adapt to the intensity and physical demands of the Betway Premiership and the CAF Champions League, Santos has made an immediate impact at Chloorkop.

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The 27-year-old has been among Sundowns’ standout performers in the Champions League, contributing three goals and five assists so far. He was particularly influential in the Brazilians’ 3-0 victory over Stade Malien in the first leg of their  Champions League quarter-final tie last Friday, providing two assists.

“I’m enjoying it a lot since I’ve been here, but it’s a completely different football than in Europe, but I think I’ve adapted pretty well,” Santos said.

“Obviously, there’s a difference to the game here and we as Europeans struggle a little bit in the beginning but I think I’m enjoying myself and my teammates also helped me a lot and all of the coaching staff.”

 Santos also pointed out the contrasts between the PSL and football in Portugal, particularly the physical nature of the South African game.

 “That’s one of the aspects which is different in South Africa than in Europe, there are a lot of duels,” Santos added.

 “There is also the pitch which doesn’t help and that makes the game have more duels. I’m an offensive player and I always will be but I’m trying to improve that (defensive) part as well.”

Masandawana will look to Santos to maintain his impressive form when they face Marumo Gallants in a league encounter at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday night. The former Portugal youth international also shared how his game has evolved since joining the Tshwane giants in September last year.

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“I think people nowadays want players who can do everything. They want players to assist, score and win duels, but we’re all different,” the creative midfielder concluded.

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“Especially at Sundowns where we have players that can defend, pass, assist and score. I’m an offensive player and I’m obviously not going to be the best defender in the world but I give my best in every game and I think I’m improving as well.”

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Betway Premiership CAF Champions league Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) South African Premier Division (PSL)

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