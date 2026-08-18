Azam slap huge price tag on reported Chiefs target Feisal Salum

According to a source, Azam have put the huge transfer fee in order to scare off potential suitors.

Feisal Salum looks set to continue playing his football at Azam FC after the club put a staggering $10 million (over R161 million) evaluation fee on his head.

Salum has reportedly been a long-time target for Kaizer Chiefs, but Amakhosi are likely to be scared off by the asking price from the Tanzanian outfit.

According to a source, Azam don’t want to sell Salum and have put the huge transfer fee in order to scare off potential suitors.

“Azam don’t really want to sell Salum. They value him highly and want to keep him for as long as they can. Who can pay that amount of money for a 28-year-old player who has only played his football in Tanzania? That would be a huge financial risk for a club, even for a big club like Kaizer Chiefs, to sign him, and Azam know this,” said the source.

But with Salum’s contract set to expire in June next year, Azam could be forced to sell the Tanzanian international or risk losing him for free.

Salum started his professional career at Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi Sports Club (known as JKU SC) in 2016 and left the Zanzibar-based club to join Young Africans SC in 2018.

After spending five years with the Tanzanian giants, Salum moved to Azam in July 2023.