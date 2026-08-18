Allende gives update on Sundowns future

"I haven't spoken with anyone but I'm really focused," Allende said.

Marcelo Allende has reaffirmed his commitment to Mamelodi Sundowns despite entering the final year of his contract at the club.



It is not clear if Sundowns have an option on his current deal or not.

The Chilean midfielder was the subject of transfer speculation before the start of the season, with his current deal at Chloorkop set to expire at the end of the campaign. However, Allende insists his focus remains firmly on Sundowns as he prepares for his fourth season with the reigning African champions.

“I am 100% focused on my last year at the club. I haven’t spoken with anyone but I’m really focused,” Allende said when asked about his future.

The 27-year-old joined Sundowns from Uruguayan side Montevideo City Torque and has established himself as an important senior member of the squad.

Allende also stressed that he will continue to give his all for the Brazilians, whether he is on the pitch or supporting his teammates from the sidelines.

“When I play, I will always give 100% and if not, I will also support my teammates because the most important thing is the results and to bring good things to the club.”

The midfielder was speaking ahead of Sundowns’ Betway Premiership clash against Marumo Gallants at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday.

Sundowns will be looking to return to winning ways after being held to a hard-fought 1-1 draw by Kaizer Chiefs, while Gallants come into the encounter following a 3-1 defeat to Stellenbosch FC.

“We’re doing well at training and we’re ready for the next one. We have played three games already, won two of them and we drew one but we’re united and ready for the next one,” Allende concluded.