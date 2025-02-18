Why Matuludi’s move to Chiefs or Pirates never happened

'Unfortunately for him, he got injured at the wrong time, so that’s why nothing happened,' a source close to the club said.

Thabang Matuludi of Polokwane City awarded player of the match following a Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against AmaZulu FC, at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on 14 September 2024 © Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

News reaching Phakaathi is that Thabang Matuludi’s injury in January halted his move from Polokwane City, with several clubs having made enquiries about his availability.

The 26-year-old was reportedly the subject of interest from both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, with the latter being the front-runners for his signature.

Matuludi reportedly tore his knee ligaments in a Betway Premiership match against SuperSport United on January 17. He is expected to be sidelined for a long period, meaning that any potential move is likely to happen in the off-season.

“Football is like that, and injuries are part of the game. Unfortunately for him, he got injured at the wrong time, so that’s why nothing happened,” a source close to the club said.

“He’s a talented player, and I’m sure the Soweto teams will come back again for him ahead of next season. What’s important is for him to recover after surgery and get back on the pitch as soon as possible.”