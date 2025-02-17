Bvuma praises impact of new Chiefs signings

'They have shown from the word go why the team decided to sign them,' said the Chiefs goalkeeper.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma has been impressed by the way Amakhosi’s January signings have hit the ground running.

ALSO READ: Why Ditlhokwe was sold by Chiefs

Chiefs signed midfielder Thabo Cele, winger Glody Lilepo and striker Tashreeq Morris last month to bolster their ranks.

Chiefs’ new recruits

And all three have started Amakhosi’s last three games, alongside Bvuma, who regained his place as Chiefs’ first choice goalkeeper in December and has kept it ever since.

“They have settled in very well, they are very good, international players. They have shown from the word go why the team decided to sign them,” said Bvuma.

“We are very happy with them and are looking forward to playing more games with them.”

Fresh off a 3-0 Nedbank Cup last 16 win over Chippa United on Saturday, Chiefs will now turn their attention back to the Betway Premiership.

Nasreddine Nabi’s side face SuperSport United at FNB Stadium.

“SuperSport are a big team, we know what they are capable of, they have a good coach (Gavin Hunt).” added Bvuma.

“We have played them twice already (this season) and won one and lost one. We have prepared well and we know what they can do, we need to focus more on what we can do.”

Back in October, Chiefs thumped SuperSport 4-0 in the first round of the Carling Black Label Knockout. Just seven days later, however, they were beaten 1-0 by SuperSport, with Morris ironically getting the winning goal.

With six wins in their last ten matches in all competitions, there are signs Chiefs are starting to find some consistency under Nabi. Bvuma, meanwhile, also praised the Chiefs supporters for their contribution to the Amakhosi cause.

“We have been playing good football and the supporters are coming back to the stadium,” said Bvuma.

ALSO READ: Nabi says Chiefs are not even halfway on the road to perfection

“Having them there pushes us more not to give up. I think the support helps push us through.

“We need them very much going to the end of the season. We can’t wait to have them there tomorrow and to win the game.”