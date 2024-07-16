Mgosi

Chiefs defender’s move to Europe falls through

Chiefs are currently in Turkey where they're preparing for the new season. 

Aden McCarthy of Kaizer Chiefs (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs youngster Aden McCarthy was left disappointed after a deal to join Sheriff Tiraspol fell through.

The young defender, who is the son of former Chiefs defender Fabian McCarthy, underwent a successful trial at the Moldova Super Liga side but the deal fell through. 

It is unclear as to why it did, but a source told Phakaaathi that the reason could be that Chiefs might have changed their minds about sending the defender on loan at Tiraspol because they are thin at the back following injuries to some of their defenders. 

“Chiefs have many injuries at the back especially in the left back position. They only have (Happy) Mashiane readily available right now. Edmilson (Dove) is injured and the new recruit Bongani Sam came carrying an injury,” said the source. 

“They also released (Sifiso) Hlanti so they’re thin at left back.”

“The boy (Aden McCarthy) is a very talented defender and I’m not surprised that he passed his trial in Moldova. He’s young, he’ll get another chance to go overseas,” added the source.  

Chiefs are currently in Turkey where they’re preparing for the new season under the new technical team led by Nasreddine Nabi. 

They are set to come back to South Africa next week and prepare for the Toyota Cup clash against Young Africans on Tanzania. 

