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Chiefs’ Maboe – ‘We kept on fighting’

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

6 April 2026

05:15 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

'We never gave up,' Maboe told SuperSport TV.

Lebo Maboe - Kaizer Chiefs

Lebohang Maboe was named Man-of-the-Match in Kaizer Chiefs’ 3-1 win over Orbit College on Monday. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

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Kaizer Chiefs’ Lebohang Maboe praised the side’s fighting spirit after they battled back to beat Orbit College 3-1 in the Betway Premiership on Easter Monday. 

ALSO READ: Chiefs fight back to cruise past Orbit again

Mbulelo Wagaba put Orbit in front at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha but Wandile Duba drew Amakhosi level two minutes before half time. 

Chiefs keep on keeping on

Chiefs kept pressing after the break and strikes from Mduduzi Shabalala and Siphephele Ndlovu sealed a third Premiership win on the spin for Amakhosi. 

“We kept on fighting,” Maboe told SuperSport TV after picking up the Man-of-the-Match Award. 

“We never gave up … kept pushing and believe we could turn the game around. This (award) goes to the hard work the team is putting in, helping one another. We are all pulling in the same direction I just happened to receive the award.”

Maboe admitted Chiefs got off to a poor start, some poor goalkeeping from Bruce Bvuma allowing Wagaba to head home from a free kick. 

Maboe – ‘It was a matter of saying ‘Hey gents, wake up!”

“We knew we didn’t start well, it was a matter of saying – ‘hey gents, wake up!’ 

“‘Get the first goal and then push to get the second and the third’. We noticed they were getting tired in the second half so we said ‘let’s keep wanting and demanding more from each other'”

ALSO READ: Pirates looking to keep pressure on Sundowns

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Chiefs will now host TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Sunday, while Orbit face a massive relegation six-pointer against Marumo Gallants at Thohoyandou Stadium on the same day. 

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Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Lebohang Maboe

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