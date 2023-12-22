Chiefs forward Saile ‘getting there’ as Amakhosi target strong finish to 2023

Christian Saile hit the back of the net for Chiefs twice in November. Picture: Backpagepix.

Kaizer Chiefs forward Christian Saile was refreshingly honest this week when discussing why he has not succeeded in the DStv Premiership like he did in his time in Zambia.

“Over there, the defenders sometimes give you the ball to score!” said the Congolese attacker, who scored 19 league goals in the 2021/22 season for Nchanga Rangers, and eight in eight the following campaign before Chiefs snapped him up in January 2023.

Jokes aside, the Premier Soccer League has been a step up for Saile, with just six goals in 33 appearances in all competitions since joining. There are signs, however, that the 24 year-old DR Congo international is starting to improve.

Swallows winner

He netted twice in November, including a winner against Moroka Swallows, and seems to be benefitting from Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson’s fondness for natural wingers, a position that Saile says is his best.

“The PSL is a bit more difficult I just need a bit more time to adapt,” added Saile, whose next chance to hit the back of the net comes when Amakhosi host Richards Bay in the Premiership on Saturday.

“It feels like I am getting there, I am working hard to score goals and get confidence.”

It is also not as if Saile is on his own in misfiring a little for Chiefs. The whole team have struggled for goals this season, with just 14 in 14 league games so far.

Saile admits to feeling the pressure in front of goal.

“It is normal for strikers to feel under pressure,” he said.

“Not only strikers, the whole team (feels pressure) if they are not scoring. We are creating opportunities, each and every game we are trying out best to score. I hope we can keep creating.”

Richards Bay are having a poor season, sitting in 15th place on the table, but they have shown an ability to raise their game against Soweto giants already this season, knocking Moroka Swallows and Orlando Pirates out of the Carling Black Label Knockout.

Chiefs, however, are looking to continue their good form ahead of the New Yeart break. They have won two league matches in a row heading into their last home game of the season, and their final fixture of the year at Sekhukhune on December 30.

“It is an important game for us,” added Saile on Saturday’s clash.

“It has been a good season … I am enjoying being here and I hope in this game we can go out and work hard and win, and end the year on a high, and end the season at least second or third.”