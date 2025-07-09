Chiefs’ Frosler explains wonder-goal against Vitesse

'I got the ball, someone said, 'shoot!' said Frosler.

Reeve Frosler scored a superb goal for Chiefs against Vitess on Tuesday. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs’ Reeve Frosler said just listening enabled him to fire home a brilliant opener in Amakhosi’s 2-1 loss to Vitesse Arnhem in a friendly at the Sportspark Driel in the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Frosler rockets Chiefs in front

Frosler took aim from outside the box and slammed a shot into the top corner in the 37th minute to give his side the lead.

Reeve Frosler opens the scoring for Kaizer Chiefs vs Vitesse ✌️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/qSoCKfCI1H — Lorenz Köhler (@Lorenz_KO) July 8, 2025

“I got the ball, someone said, ‘shoot!’ And I thought, ‘okay, let’s do it.,” Frosler told the Chiefs website.

Vitesse, however, came back in the second half. First Chiefs’ Dillon Solomons put a cross through his own net and then Andy Visser pounced to win the game for the Dutch side in front of about 2000 supporters.

Chiefs played two different starting XIs in each half, with three of their new signings getting a chance.

New signings on show

In the first half, new striker Flavio Silva got a run out, and in the second, it was the turn of new left-sided player Nkanyiso Shinga and central midfielder Ethan Chislett.

Chiefs’ first half XI – Peterson, Monyane, Miguel, McCarthy, Frosler, Vilakazi, Mthethwa, Cele, Ngcobo, Shabalala, Da Silva

Chiefs’ second half XI – Bvuma, Solomons, Kwinika, Cross, Shinga, Sirino, Zwane, Matlou, Chislett, Du Preez, Morris.

Amakhosi’s next training match is against FC Utrecht on Friday in Garderen.