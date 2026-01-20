Chiefs give update on January signings

'I am very happy with the squad we have,' said Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze has not ruled out Amakhosi making signings before the end of the January transfer window.

Kaze, however, says Chiefs will not be going into the market simply for the sake of it. Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have been busy in the current transfer window, leaving some to ask why Chiefs are not trying to bulk up their own squad.

Chiefs’ hectic schedule

There is, after all, a hectic schedule ahead, with Chiefs competing for the Betway Premiership, the Nedbank Cup and the CAF Confederation Cup.

“I am very happy with the squad we have,” said Kaze, however, at a press conference ahead Chiefs’ return to Premiership action on Tuesday at home to Golden Arrows.

“We signed 12 players at the beginning of the season. We were not able to put the players in a very good condition to play to understand what we want (many of Chiefs’ new signings missed the club’s pre-season).

“Now we have had the time to rectify that and I am sure we will see more quality from everyone, especially the new players.

“I am not saying we will not sign a player (in January). We are looking if there is an opportunity. The window ends at the end of the month. But we know the players we have will compete very well.

Chiefs have had a break of over three weeks to prepare the team for the resumption of the campaign. They will have to do a lot of travelling in the next few months, particularly with the Caf Confederation Cup.

’14 days and five trips’

But Kaze says their planning for what is ahead has been meticulous.

“We have had several meetings with the medical staff and the strength and conditioning heads and management, to try and work on every detail, especially the travelling,” he added.

“In the next three weeks, we have a trip to Zambia, then we come back and have a trip to Bloemfontein and to Durban. Then we go to Polokwane and then we go to Cape Town to play Stellenbosch on February 4.

“So that is 14 days and five trips. All those things have to be put into consideration to try to organise the team and recovery times. Even players staying behind have to have a very detailed programme.”