Chiefs’ Kaze – ‘Some teams … think they are entitled to win’

'They do everything to make things happen, even when some of these things are not honest,' said the Chiefs co-head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze believes Senegal’s decision to walk off the field in protest during their victory in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final does not reflect well on the continental game.

But he also criticised the behaviour of teams “from some parts of Africa” in what could be seen as a criticism of Morocco.

Chiefs’ Kaze – ‘They do everything to make things happen’

The North African side have been widely vilified after a video emerged in the final of Moroccan ball boys trying to steal the towel of Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

“There are some teams from some parts of Africa that think they are entitled to win when things don’t go their way,” said Kaze.

“They do everything to make things happen, even when some of these things are not honest. For example, when we played Zamalek (in the CAF Confederation Cup group stages), we conceded a goal two or three minutes in. But after that for 90 minutes their players were falling down every time the ball went out of play. That is their mentality … and when you do that to them they start complaining.

“The AFCON was tremendously entertaining with games at a high level. But some things we saw yesterday (in the final) were shameful for African football.

“To walk off the pitch is not good and a precedent we should all condemn. It should not be allowed to be a way of protesting.”

‘The penalty was true’

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw led his players off the field after Morocco were awarded a penalty in stoppage time. This came minutes after Senegal had a goal at the other end ruled out.

“Personally I think it was a penalty, he (Malick Diouf) pulled him (Brahim Diaz). Maybe they (Senegal) can say the goal they scored is another story, but the penalty was true.

“(But) I think everyone – coaches, players and journalists – needs to address the behaviour of some teams from the continent who think they are entitled to win in any way.”

Overall, Kaze believes the way teams played at the AFCON saw a lot of use of quick transitions and solid defending.

“I think this was an AFCON of transitions, teams playing with very fast transitions got far,” he said.

“Morocco defended a lot against Nigeria (In the semifinals), hurting them on the counter. Senegal were crazy good at finding the right space at the right time and the right pass, with very fast players on the wing.

“Compared to the World Cup, the importance of set pieces at this AFCON was not as high. But the transitions and the compactness of teams defending were good.”