Chiefs have Sundowns locked in, says Ntseki

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Molefi Ntseki, the Kaizer Chiefs head coach, is feeling more confident than a squirrel with a stash of acorns about their upcoming match on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Royal AM remain reluctant to pay former Chiefs striker Nurkovic despite court order

Chiefs kicked off their DStv Premiership campaign with a not-so-inspiring draw against Chippa United last weekend.

But that they’re squaring off against the big shots, the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Ntseki feels it will be a different game.

The showdown is set for the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday at 3.

And the game is bound to make anyone watching forget it is a cold winter afternoon because it was sold-out more than 24 hours before kick-off.

Ntseki had a chat with Chiefs’ media people, spilling the beans about their game plan.

He said, “We are playing this game on the back of having drawn against Chippa.

“(And) We still have to put some smiles on our faces and on the faces of our supporters.

“It will be a very difficult game playing against the current champions, but as Kaizer Chiefs we are ready.”

Now, let’s talk about the elephant in the room, or is it on the pitch? Mamelodi Sundowns, the reigning DStv Premiership champions.

How Chiefs can slay the dragon

Ntseki probably knows facing Sundowns is like taking on a dragon with a water pistol, but he’s all cool and collected.

“We have had the opportunity to analyse them, seeing their game against Sekhukhune United, but it will be a different ball game altogether.

“They are playing Kaizer Chiefs, we are playing Sundowns. Whatever analysis you have done, it is about how you apply yourselves in the match…

“And (also) how you carry out the instructions on the day, and how you keep focused. And maintain a high level of concentration in terms of how we want to play.

ALSO READ: Pirates redeem themselves with slick win against Royal AM

“Both teams will be competing to win the game. Both teams have prepared for this game.

“And we are looking forward to having a very good performance against Sundowns.”