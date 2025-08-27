Pirates coach explains why Mofokeng missed Orbit College match

"Unfortunately, I have to discuss this with my medical department," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has explained Relebohile Mofokeng’s absence from the Buccaneers squad for Tuesday’s Betway Premiership clash against Orbit College FC.



Mofokeng was a notable absentee from the matchday squad as the Buccaneers edged the Mswenko Boys 1-0 at the Orlando Stadium.



His absence from the squad intensified speculation about the forward’s future with the latest report suggesting that Major Soccer League outfit Minnesota United have submitted another offer for him.



Ouaddou, however, insists that the reason Mofokeng missed the game against Orbit was because he was advised by the Pirates medical team not to use him.



“Unfortunately, I have to discuss this with my medical department. Of course, they communicated with me about the fact that he cannot be a part of this game. But we still didn’t have any feedback on the exam he should do. I hope it’s nothing serious because we need him,” said Ouaddou.



The Buccaneers were once again unconvincing against Orbit and it took a stunning goal from defender Lebone Seema for them to beat the newly-promoted side.



Ouaddou was not happy with Pirates’ display in the first half.



“I think the whole first half we lost many balls and didn’t have the control of the ball in that first half because the opponent was good, with very good players and a lot of mobility in the middle,” said the Moroccan.

Second half subs save Pirates

Ouaddou made three changes at the break, bringing in Sipho Mbule, Thalente Mbatha, and new signing Nkosikhiona Ndaba.



The Moroccan coach was delighted with the impact that his second half changes made in the game.

“I think that the impact of the players changed the match in the second half. It’s the image that we are expecting from Pirates all the time, if we are to be ambitious, if we want to quickly reach the top of the log. It’s this kind of performance, this kind of rhythm that we expect from Pirates.”



“I don’t want to look for excuses, but we played just a few days ago a very important game for the MTN8 final [referring to the second leg of their semifinal tie against Mamelodi Sundowns], ” he added.

“So it’s understandable that we didn’t have a very good first half but in the second half, we played some nice football, going forward and we created some chances, which was the image we expect of Orlando Pirates.



“If we are ambitious and want to reach the top of the log, this is the kind of performance and rhythm we expect from a team of Orlando Pirates.”