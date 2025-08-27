Chiefs’ Nabi – ‘There is frustration’

'We believed we could have got all three points,' Nabi told SuperSport TV.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi was left a little frustrated by his side’s Betway Premiership goalless draw with Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Chiefs hold firm in Sundowns draw

The Amakhosi coach, however, believes his side are on the right path after going their first four games of the season without losing or conceding a goal.

Chiefs racking up the points

Chiefs have ten points out of a possible 12 and are tied at the top of the early Betway Premiership table with Sekhukhune United.

“There is frustration because we believed we could have got all three points,” Nabi told SuperSport TV.

“But we had a good team in front of us.

“It is true that we haven’t lost, today maybe we could have got more, but for sure we are going in a good direction.”

Nabi was happier with his team’s performance in the second half than in the opening period.

‘A tactical adjustment’

“In the first half we struggled a bit … in the second half we made a tactical adjustment that allowed us to be a bit higher and press. a bit higher and stay on the front foot. We had opportunities but couldn’t convert them.”

ALSO READ: Pirates coach explains why Mofokeng missed Orbit match

Chiefs will now take on Golden Arrows on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban in their last game before the international break.