Chiefs huff and puff against 10 men again, score slim win

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs’ luck continued again on Saturday as they had their opponent reduced to 10 men for a third game in a row.

And for the second time in a row, Chiefs managed to get a win – as slender and lucky as it was.

Chiefs will rue the chances they could not use in their 1-0 win over Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon.

Two weeks ago Chiefs failed to capitalise after Golden Arrows had been cut to 10 in the first half.

In fact, Arrows went on to beat Amakhosi 3-2 after coming from behind twice.

Last weekend they managed a lucky win over Orlando Pirates who were reduced to 10 with just over 10 minutes to the end.

This time it looked like Chiefs could score more when they got the start they would have wished for when they took the lead eight minutes into the game.

They were awarded a free kick which was swung in by Mduduzi Shabalala and turned in by Siyabonga Ngezana with a well taken header. Chiefs had a few other chances after that and kept the home side pinned back.

Richards Bay were reduced to 10 in the 20th minute when Salim Magoola handled the ball outside his box and was shown a straight red card.

Fans call for Bimenyimana sub, Zwane obliges

He had come out to try and cut the danger with Keagan Dolly running onto a long ball sent in brilliantly by Siyethemba Sithebe.

This forced the home side into an early change with Langelihle Mhlongo sacrificed for Neil Boshoff.

With numerical advantage, Chiefs tried to get a second but wasted a few chances.

A notable one fell for Caleb Bimenyimana who did well to control a long ball but had his attempt saved by Boshoff.

It was still 1-0 at half time.

Richards Bay held their own in the second half and had some chances where they could have found an equaliser.

Bimenyimana had fans calling for his substitution in the 70th minute after ballooning the ball over what looked like a good chance from just outside the box.

And the Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane duly obliged, taking off the lanky Burundian for Wandile Duba.

The result moved Chiefs one place up in the DStv Premiership equal to Pirates on 34 points after 22 games.