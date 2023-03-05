Ngezana happy to help if strikers can’t score goals for Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana is slowly coming of age and is now proving to be a formidable centre back in Arthur Zwane’s team.



Ngezana was one of the players Zwane showed confidence in early on but after making a few costly mistakes, he had to bench him.

It has worked wonders as Ngezana is now back and has brought stability to the Chiefs defence which has been suspect all season.

Speaking about the experience he went through earlier this season, Ngezana appreciated Zwane’s trust in him and how he kept confidence in him despite the mistakes.

“That is how I overcome situations, with the inspiration I get from the coach and the players.

“And it also shows people that we are humans as professional players so it’s also good to have mistakes.

“It shows them that not everything will go smoothly in life,” said Ngezana in an interview on Vodacom’s Ringa Nathi YouTube series.

And in Saturday’s narrow win over 10-men Richards Bay, Ngezana gave a Man-of-the-Match performance.

It was his first half headed goal that saved Chiefs’ blushes of failing to collect full points against a side who had been cut to 10 players.

Using height advantage in set plays

“It is not just about me alone. But we start from the back to the front – we defend as a team.

“And we win as a team,” said Ngezana after the DStv Premiership match at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, south of Durban.



“We have been working hard on set pieces at training. As defenders we try by all means to help our front players.

“If they are unable to score, we can also score. We can use our height up front when we have set plays.

“So, credit to the boys. We all deserve this thing,” added the 25-year-old defender from Sebokeng.

Since his return, Ngezana has been playing as a centre back, pushing Zitha Kwinika to the right back.

“It is from the coach. He plays whoever he thinks will be suitable in that certain position,” he said of his new position.

“Right now I am playing as a centre back and I managed to keep a clean sheet but like I said, it was not me alone,” adds Ngezana.

“Edmilson Dove, Sifiso Hlanti, Zitha Kwinika and Brandon Petersen (the keeper)… Everyone at the back, we all contributed to having this clean sheet.”