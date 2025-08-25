Chiefs’ Ighodaro set to miss Sundowns clash

'Ighodaro was injured in training two days ago,' said Kaze

Kaizer Chiefs’ new striker Etiosa Ighodaro is likely to miss out on a chance to play against his former employer, when Amakhosi take on Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday evening.

Ighodaro was presented to the Chiefs fans at half time in their last game against Richards Bay.

Chiefs injuries and illness

Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze, however, said on Monday at the Chiefs Village that the 24 year-old Nigerian had picked up an injury in training.

“Ighodaro was injured in training two days ago,” said Kaze, who addressed the media despite the fact that Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi is now back in the country. Nabi was present at Chiefs training on Monday.

Chiefs also still have a doubt over Aden McCarthy, who was injured in the 1-0 win over Richards Bay. Meanwhile, a flu bug has also hit the camp.

McCarthy has been one of the mainstays of a Chiefs defence that has yet to concede a goal this season.

“I am sure everyone has noticed that we have something like the flu going on, but we hope on Wednesday we will be good,” added Kaze.

“Aden has not trained since that day (he got injured). The medical staff are working very hard to get him back on the field. But we will have to see how he does tomorrow to decide whether he will be part of the game or not.

“(Nkanyiso) Shinga and (Bradley) Cross have been sick in the last two days.”

One player who should be available for Chiefs for the first time is Portuguese striker Flavio Da Silva. Da Silva now has his international clearance to play in official Amakhosi matches.

Kaze – ‘It also depends on the opponent’

Da Silva could offer Chiefs a more physical presence in attack. Amakhosi, however, may well also stick for now with the team that have won their first three Premiership games on the spin.

“It is always good to have more options in your squad. It creates more competition and it gives you the latitude of having another kind of profile of player like Silva.

“It also depends on the opponent we face. I am sure everyone (in the squad) will help, if not in this game, then for the remainder of the season.”

Nabi will be on the touchline for the first time this season on Wednesday. The Chiefs head coach had to leave South Africa before the campaign kicked off. His wife was involved in a serious road accident back home in Tunisia.