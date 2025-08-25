Miguel explains why Kwinika is his Chiefs captain

'I will always say that Zitha for me is our ‘madala’, our captain,’ said the Chiefs defender.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Inacio Miguel says he will give the captain’s armband to fellow defender Zitha Kwinika again, if the 31 year-old starts in tomorrow’s Betway Premiership showdown with Mamelodi Sundowns.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Ighodaro set to miss Sundowns clash

Miguel was handed the captaincy at Chiefs at the start of this season, after last season’s skipper Yusuf Maart left to join Austrian side SV Ried.

Opportunity for Kwinika?

In Chiefs’ last game against Richards Bay, however, Aden McCarthy was forced off injured in the first half, and Kwinika came on to make his first appearance of the campaign.

Miguel immediately handed the armband over to Kwinika, a decision the Angolan defender says was entirely his.

“I will always say that Zitha for me is our ‘madala’, our captain,’ said Miguel yesterday.

“I had no instructions to give the armband to Zitha but I felt he deserved it. More than a player, he is a fantastic human being and a leader.

“He has a big history at this club and I respect him for that. From last season his level never dropped.

“The younger generation also have to look at him as a role model and a hard worker. Consistent players also look good in bad moments. I don’t know the squad on Wednesday but if Zitha plays I will give him the armband.”

Kwinika’s chances of playing against Sundowns do look fairly high, after Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze confirmed that McCarthy has not trained since getting injured against Richards Bay.

Chiefs have won their first three league games of the season, and have not conceded a goal. Sundowns, meanwhile, must bounce back from the disappointment of an MTN8 semifinal exit at the hands of Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Miguel – ‘I don’t see it that way’

Miguel, however, does not buy into the argument that this is a good time to play Miguel Cardoso’s side.

“People think because Sundowns lost to Pirates they will no longer have confidence. But I don’t see it that way,” he added.

ALSO READ: Pirates’ Ouaddou has no time to celebrate Sundowns win

“It is part of football. Sundowns are a big club who play for big trophies. But our focus is not on Sundowns. It has to be on ourselves, our job. What we can do is study Sundowns, of course, analyse them and see their strengths and weak points.”