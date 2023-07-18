Why new Pirates signing Maswanganyi almost quit playing football

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

New Orlando Pirates signing Patrick Maswanganyi has revealed that he almost quit playing football because of his self-doubt and not thinking that he was a good player.

The 25-year-old winger, who joined Pirates recently, played in Portugal for three years before returning to the country last year to join SuperSport United.

Maswanganyi says his aim was to stay longer in Europe, but things just didn’t go his way.

“When I came back to South Africa I had a lot of doubt in myself because I had hoped to play in Europe a bit longer. You know, it is every young footballer’s dream to play in Europe. But I had to come back and perhaps that was the source of the self-doubt I was experiencing,” the winger told the Pirates media.

“I was really afraid. I even went to tell my grandmother that I am thinking of quitting because I thought I was not capable of playing good football anymore. But when I started playing in the Premier Soccer League things started to change, I realised that I still do have football. From there I kept a positive attitude and started working extremely hard in training.”

The Tembisa-born player further revealed that he did not expect to play for the Sea Robbers this season, but he adds that the move has really inspired him to work much harder and focus on becoming a better player.

“Another thing is that it was out of my imagination that I would be playing for Orlando Pirates this season. I did not know that the team wanted me and that I was going to go play for it. I was really shocked but also proud of myself. I am happy that I am with Orlando Pirates and I am motivated to work even harder than before,” the winger added.

“I understand that opportunities such as this one are hard to get but very easy to lose. I intend on giving it my best such that even if I fail I know that I have given it my all. My focus now is on improving and learning.”

Maswanganyi is currently in Spain with the Buccaneers for their pre-season preparations.

He has played two friendly matches for the team and scored two goals against Maccabi Tel Aviv in the club’s 1-0 victory and most recently against Independiente del Valle in their 3-1 win.

The winger will be looking to continue impressing the Bucs technical team before the start of the DStv Premiership season next month with the club set for their last friendly in Spain against UD Las Palmas on Wednesday.