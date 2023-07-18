Billiat said to have made decision to leave Chiefs a long time ago

By Mgosi Squad

An insider at Kaizer Chiefs has revealed that Khama Billiat made his decision to leave the club some time ago, hence he is not with the squad.

According to the source, Billiat made it very clear that he was not interested in staying with the club when he refused to have contract talks with the club’s management earlier this year.

Billiat’s contract with Amakhosi expired in June and the club tried to negotiate a new deal with him in January. But, the former Mamelodi Sundowns forward is said to have turned down the offer.

Last week, Chiefs announced that they offered Billiat a contract extension, but the player has reportedly gone AWOL.

“Khama has not been at the club for some time now. I’m not really surprised about what happened. He doesn’t want to play for Chiefs anymore because he feels like the club’s struggles are unfairly blamed on him. Another thing is that he has been struggling a lot with injuries and no one was there for him,” said the source.



“He was not getting the motivation he needed at the club. I’m really not surprised (Billiat not accepting Chiefs new offer). Another thing is that the offer that has been tabled for him is really bad. He won’t be getting the same money that he was getting. That’s another reason he is not happy to stay at the club. But I think he has plans for his future, he just can’t decline a new contract with the club when he does not have an offer somewhere else.”

With the marriage between Billiat and Chiefs seemingly over, it remains to be seen where the Zimbabwean will play his football next season, with teams in the DStv Premiership already on the later stages of the pre-season preparations.

Chiefs seem to have lost any hope of the 32-year-old attacker coming back to the club and have assigned his jersey number to new signing Tebogo Potsane.