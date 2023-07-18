Sundowns complete signing of Thapelo Maseko

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of rising star Thapelo Maseko from DStv Premiership Tshwane rivals SuperSport United ahead of the new season.
As previously reported by Phakaaathi, the 20-year-old joins Masandawana who beat off stiff competition from Belgian clubs for his signature after an impressive 2022-2023 season.
Maseko’s return of four league goals in 24 appearances last season earned him a maiden Bafana Bafana call-up ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco.
Maseko was pipped to the PSL young player of the season award by Cassius Mailula who is also set to leave The Brazilians to join a North America team, Sundowns announced on Monday.
The pacey left-footed winger joined Matsatsantsa a Pitori academy from amateur club Vaal Juventus from Sebokeng in 2018.
His meteoric rise has hasn’t gone unnoticed as the Chloorkop-based team announced Maseko’s capture on Tuesday.
Other notable Sundowns signings include Junior Mendieta, Lesiba Nku and Lucas Ribeiro.