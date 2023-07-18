Sundowns complete signing of Thapelo Maseko

By Katlego Modiba

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of rising star Thapelo Maseko from DStv Premiership Tshwane rivals SuperSport United ahead of the new season.

As previously reported by Phakaaathi, the 20-year-old joins Masandawana who beat off stiff competition from Belgian clubs for his signature after an impressive 2022-2023 season.

The wait is over! ✍ 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗲𝗹𝗼 𝗠𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗸𝗼!



Masandawana, let's make our new signing feel at home and show him how it feels to be part of our family! 👆💛#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/q6Dlfpaksl— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 18, 2023

Maseko’s return of four league goals in 24 appearances last season earned him a maiden Bafana Bafana call-up ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco.

Maseko was pipped to the PSL young player of the season award by Cassius Mailula who is also set to leave The Brazilians to join a North America team, Sundowns announced on Monday.

The pacey left-footed winger joined Matsatsantsa a Pitori academy from amateur club Vaal Juventus from Sebokeng in 2018.



His meteoric rise has hasn’t gone unnoticed as the Chloorkop-based team announced Maseko’s capture on Tuesday.



Other notable Sundowns signings include Junior Mendieta, Lesiba Nku and Lucas Ribeiro.