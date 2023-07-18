Local Soccer

Sundowns complete signing of Thapelo Maseko

By Katlego Modiba

Sundowns beat off stiff competition from Belgian clubs for Maseko's signature.

Thapelo Maseko joins Mamelodi Sundowns
Thapelo Maseko has joined Mamelodi Sundowns from SuperSport United (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of rising star Thapelo Maseko from DStv Premiership Tshwane rivals SuperSport United ahead of the new season.

As previously reported by Phakaaathi, the 20-year-old joins Masandawana who beat off stiff competition from Belgian clubs for his signature after an impressive  2022-2023 season.

Maseko’s return of four league goals in 24 appearances last season earned him a maiden Bafana Bafana call-up ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco.

Maseko was pipped to the PSL young player of the season award by Cassius Mailula who is also set to leave The Brazilians to join a North America team, Sundowns announced on Monday.

The pacey left-footed winger joined Matsatsantsa a Pitori academy from amateur club Vaal Juventus from Sebokeng in 2018.

His meteoric rise has hasn’t gone unnoticed as the Chloorkop-based team announced Maseko’s capture on Tuesday.

Other notable Sundowns signings include Junior Mendieta, Lesiba Nku and Lucas Ribeiro.

