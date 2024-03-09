Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

9 Mar 2024

09:06 pm

Chiefs’ Johnson bemoans soft goals in derby loss

'I don't think they worked hard enough to get those goals,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Cavin Johnson - Kaizer Chiefs

Cavin Johnson wasn’t happy with two of the three goals his side conceded. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson blamed his side’s defending after Orlando Pirates came from behind to beat them 3-2 in a DStv Premiership Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi looked in good shape after establishing a 2-1 half time lead, but Pirates came back to snatch the three points in a thrilling advert for the South African domestic game.

“Congratulations to Pirates for stealing the points,” Johnson told the post match press conference.

‘We did not maintain’

“We played a very good first half, and in the second half we played in patches but we did not maintain what we had.

“Two goals we gave them, the first and third goals, they were soft goals, I don’t think they worked hard enough to get those goals.”

