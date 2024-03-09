Kaizer Chiefs Soweto derby ratings – Du Preez finds his radar

Ashley Du Preez didn't deserve to be on the losing side.

Kaizer Chiefs put up a good display in patches against Orlando Pirates in Saturday’s DStv Premiership Soweto derby but still ended up on the losing side.

Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark gives his verdict on the performance of Kaizer Chiefs’ players against Pirates.

Kaizer Chiefs

Bruce Bvuma 6/10

Bvuma has had a good run in goal for Kaizer Chiefs, but came unstuck a little here. If he couldn ‘t really be faulted for Pirates’ second and third goal, the Amakhosi ‘keeper was deceived by Monnapule Saleng’s shot for Pirates’ opener.

Reeve Frosler 4

Frosler had a nightmare of a return to the Chiefs side, torn to pieces by down his wing by Pirates’ Deon Hotto and Relebohile Mofokeng.

Given Mismango 6

Msimango gave a mixed-bag of a display, with some vital interceptions, but also a part of a Chiefs back four that was two easily sycthed through by the Buccaneers.

Zitha Macheke 6

Macheke, a little like Msimango, had some good moments in the game, but also looked vulnerable to runs beyond by the likes of Saleng and Mofokeng.

Sifiso Hlanti 6

Hlanti had a tough time against Patrick Maswanganyi, but was generally more solid in his position than Frosler at right back.

Yusuf Maart 5

Booked in the 13th minute, Maart was unable to do enough hold off a swathe of Pirates attacks, especially in the second half.

Edson Castillo 5

Castillo was another who struggled to contain Miguel Timm and Mackheleni Makhaula’s control of the game in central midfield. Also picked up a booking in the 68th minute.

Christian Saile 7

Saile was bright in the early stages, cutting in from the right onto his left foot and causing Pirates some problems. He did fad a little as the game went on, and was replaced in the 65th minute by Wandile Duba.

Mduduzi Mdantsane 6

Mdantsane wasn’t able to play the role of central creator well enough for Chiefs, with much more of their threat coming down the wings. Also came off in the 65th minute.

Pule Mmodi 8

Mmodi had a superb game, especially in the first half, tearing up Pirates down the left flank and setting up both goals for Ashley Du Preez.

Ashley Du Preez 9

After some glaring misses in recent appearances for Chiefs, Du Preez found his form here, with two brilliantly-taken goals, and a display in which he never stopped working for the team.

Wandile Duba 6

Duba came on for Saile in the 65th minute but the youngster wasn’t able to repeat his heroics in midweek against Golden Arrows.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo 6

Came on in the 65th minute for Mdantsane, and immediately looked brighter on the ball, but also wasn’t able to inspire his side to victory.

Dillon Solomons 6

Came on for Reeve Frosler in the 65th minute but couldn’t really influence the game.

Mfundo Vilakazi

Came on for Mmodi in stoppage time. Not on long enough to be rated.

Jasond Gonzalez

Came on for Castillo in stoppage time. Not on long enough to be rated.