Chiefs legend Jabu Mahlangu lashes out at standard of PSL referees

'They don't do their job properly, sometimes they cost teams a lot of points,' said Mahlangu.

Jabu Mahlangu - Kaizer Chiefs

Jabu Mahlangu has criticised the standard of refereeing in the PSL. Picture: Sydney Mahalangu/Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs legend Jabu Mahlangu (formerly Jabu Pule) has criticised the standard of refereeing in the DStv Premiership, following Orlando Pirates’ 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday night.

Mahlangu believes the match officials were not able to control the two teams, in a niggly game that saw plenty of scuffles between the two sets of players.

Miguel Timm was sent off for Pirates, while the match officials also seemed to make a poor offside call against Sundowns, when striker Peter Shalulile was sent clean through on goal by Thembinkosi Lorch in the first half.

“It was not a good display of football, in terms of both teams,” said Mahlangu in a video published by the Diski Galore YouTube channel.

“There were so many incidents, elbows off the ball, and I think the match officials couldn’t control the game.

“Even Rulani (Mokwena) said post match he was not happy at all … the referees need to improve.

“We saw good referees during the AFCON and now we come back to the domestic league, where referees are not fully in control of the game. They don’t do their job properly, sometimes they cost teams a lot of points.

“Whoever is responsible at Safa needs to improve the standard of refereeing. It can’t go on like this, it costs teams points and even causes teams to be relegated.”

