Chiefs legend Matsau says fear of failure is affecting Amakhosi strikers

'What the supporters are doing makes the Chiefs players afraid to take risks on the pitch,' Matsau told kickoff.com.

Kaizer Chiefs attacking legend Daniel Matsau believes the pressure that Amakhosi supporters are putting on the side’s strikers is making them afraid of shooting.

Chiefs have had a dismal season in front of goal, netting just 19 goals in 20 matches in the DStv Premiership, the worst record of any team in the current top eight.

“What the supporters are doing makes the Chiefs players afraid to take risks on the pitch. They are afraid to make mistakes. It’s difficult for a player who is afraid to make mistakes to shoot from outside the box,” Matsau told kickoff.com.



“At the moment, Chiefs players are even scared to miss chances, everyone wants to be on the safe side and say, ‘it’s not me who missed the goal, I did give him a pass and he missed.'”

Matsau also believes the pressure of having not won a trophy in so long is affecting Chiefs’ attackers. Amakhosi are heading for a ninth season in a row without a single piece of Premier Soccer League silverware.

“This thing of having played more than eight years without winning a cup has put some of their new players under immense pressure,” added Matsau.



“This drought has put a lot of pressure on the players and the coaches. When a situation is like this, you are bound to panic. Everyone can see that at the moment Chiefs players are panicking, they don’t want to make mistakes on the pitch, they want to be perfect on the pitch because they want to win at all costs.



“If only the coaches and the players could be allowed to do as they wish on the pitch and not be afraid to try new things, something will come up.

“They’ve got the players, Chiefs. Our strikers, they are good, it’s just that sometimes it takes time for players to gel. And what makes things worse is the supporters who are fighting, throwing stuff at them, not allowing them time to gel.”

Chiefs striker Ashley Du Preez showed signs that he may be finding some confidence with two goals in the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates before the international break, even though Amakhosi ended up losing 3-2 to the Buccaneers.

Amakhosi head coach Cavin Johnson will have to hope Du Preez and the rest of his attack can keep their scoring form going when they visit Cape Town City on Saturday in the DStv Premiership.