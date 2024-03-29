Ex-Pirates star Mlambo opens up about Galaxy exit

Mlambo says he has lost respect for Sukazi after what transpired at Galaxy.

Xola Mlambo has accused TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic of forcing him out of the club.



ALSO READ: In-form Sekhukhune eye Pirates scalp



The former Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu midfielder saw his contract prematurely terminated by Galaxy at the end of last season and he says this was due to a broken down relationship between him and Ramovic.



”When I left TS Galaxy I was approached and confronted to say the coach says you are no longer part of his plans and they are terminating the contract. I had a two year contract with TS Galaxy,” said Mlambo.

“When the season ended, they then contacted me to say, you are no longer part of the plan, apparently your relationship with the coach has been broken. The last training session I had with TS Galaxy was at a football tennis fun day.



“The coach’s team was cheating and we said, ‘you are cheating and the response we got was’ and he said, ‘I am the coach’. Tim Sukazi (TS Galaxy chairman) was there on the day and nothing was said. From there, that’s when I was told that my relationship with the coach was broken, and I was let go by Galaxy,” he added.



Mlambo feels Ramovic was determined to force him out of the club because he would often joke about firing him.

”What really got to me, it’s the remarks to the technical team when we were playing, he would say I will fire you and all that. I have seen it happen when someone does not agree with the coach and they find themselves without employment,” said Mlambo.



ALSO READ: Yanga expecting tough encounter against Sundowns

Mlambo added that he has lost respect for Sukazi after what transpired at Galaxy.



“I used to see Tim Sukazi as a father figure but since this situation, I now see Tim for what he really is in my life because he was there when the team building at the football tennis.”