Barker expecting a tough encounter against Royal AM

'It’s a big game on Saturday and it will be nice to get back into league action at home,' said Barker.

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker says it’s nice to be back at the club after attending Caf A license course ahead of their DStv Premiership clash with Royal AM at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

Barker was away for a week with fellow coach Wesley Serge, with the pair attending phase three of the Caf A license course in Johannesburg, which concluded earlier this week.

While two coaches were away, reserve team coach Evangelos Vellios was in charge of the squad, preparing the team during the international break. And Barker says the break was a good opportunity for the team to regenerate.

“Preparations have gone well and sometimes when you have international breaks it’s an opportunity to regenerate physically and mentally,” the Stellies mentor told the club’s website.

“We had a good week. Myself and coach Wesley [Sergel] were away with the CAF A license course, so we left the team in the capable hands of coach Van [Evangelos Vellios] and the rest of the coaching staff, but it’s nice to be back.”

Home comforts

The Stellenbosch coach says their clash with Thihli Thwahla is a huge game, but he is happy that they get to play this match at home with a busy schedule coming up for them.

“It’s a big game on Saturday and it will be nice to get back into league action at home. We’re looking forward to that and preparations have gone well,” he continued.

“It’s a busy schedule for us ahead but it’s nice to be playing matches.”

After facing Royal AM, Stellies will take on Kaizer Chiefs on April 2, followed by a clash with Sekhukhune United three days later, before shifting their focus to the Nedbank Cup where they will lock horns with SuperSport United in the quarterfinals at home on April 13.