Mgosi

How Pirates beat Chiefs to new Bafana recruit

Picture of Mgosi Squad

By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

17 November 2025

11:55 am

Pirates acted decisively by reportedly visiting Nemtajela's family as part of their efforts to secure the deal.

Masindi Nemtanjela of South Africa during Bafana Bafana’s Training Session at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on14 November 2025 ©Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates appear to have pulled off one of the shrewdest transfer moves of the season after beating Kaizer Chiefs and several other admirers to the signature of Masindi Nemtajela. 

Pirates’ valuable signing

Signed from Marumo Gallants at the beginning of the campaign, the midfielder has wasted no time proving why he was so highly sought-after, quickly establishing himself as a valuable figure in the Buccaneers’ engine room.

ALSO READ: Broos challenges Nemtajela and Makgalwa ahead of Zambia clash

Nemtajela has hit the ground running under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who oversaw his rise at Gallants last season. Their reunion at Pirates has brought immediate dividends, with the 24-year-old delivering a string of eye-catching performances that earned him a maiden Bafana Bafana call-up for the recent friendly against Zambia.

Although he remained an unused substitute, his rapid international recognition speaks volumes about his trajectory. Behind the scenes, however, the battle for his signature was far more intense than initially perceived with Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United were reportedly monitoring the player closely

Decisive action

Sensing growing competition, Pirates acted decisively by reportedly visiting Nemtajela’s family as part of their efforts to secure the deal, a gesture that is said to have resonated strongly with both the player and those close to him.

ALSO READ: Chiefs legends inducted into SA Hall of Fame

While Ouaddou’s recommendation undoubtedly influenced the transfer, insiders suggest Pirates went the extra mile. The personal touch, coupled with the promise of continuity under a familiar coach, seemingly tipped the scales in their favour. In hindsight, the Buccaneers’ aggressive pursuit proved to be decisive with Nemtajela already flourishing in black and white.

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Marumo Gallants Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

