Chiefs’ Maart and co suspended for Nedbank Cup last-16 games

Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart is among the players suspended for the weekend Nedbank Cup last-16 action.



Maart received a fourth booking in Chiefs’ 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC last week Friday and as a result he will miss Saturday’s last-16 clash against Chippa United.



The Chilli Boys, on the other side, will miss the services of midfielder Sirgio Kammies who also picked up his fourth yellow card in Chippa’s 1-0 loss to TS Galaxy last Saturday.



On Friday, SuperSport United will be without Siphesihle Ndlovu and Siyabonga Ndebele when they host Cape Town Spurs at the Lucas Moripe Stadium at 7pm, while the Urban Warriors will miss their influential forward Asanele Velebayi and coach Ernst Middendorp who are both suspended for this clash.



At the same time, Stellenbosch FC will be without defender Kyle Jurgens and midfielder Sihle Nduli when they take on Polokwane City at the Athlone Stadium.



At the Chatsworth Stadium on the same Friday night, Durban City will miss the services of winger Samkelo Maseko when they play TS Galaxy.



On Saturday, AmaZulu will travel to the Dr Molemela Stadium to face Marumo Gallants without midfielder Ethan Brooks who is suspended for this match.



