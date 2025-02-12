Betway PSL

Controversy as Chiefs’ Lilepo is awarded AmaZulu goal

The goal looked like a Richard Ofori own goal.

Glody Lilepo - Kaizer Chiefs

Glody Lilepo has been awarded Kaizer Chiefs’ second goal against AmaZulu. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/ GalloImages

The decision to award Kaizer Chiefs’ new signing Glody Lilepo their second goal in the recent 2-2 Betway Premiership draw with AmaZulu has been met with incredulity in many quarters.

Amakhosi confirmed this week that Lilepo was awarded the goal against Usuthu at FNB Stadium on February 4.

It does seem a strange decision, given that Lilepo’s header was not going towards the goal when AmaZulu goalkeeper Richard Ofori tried to catch it but ended up spilling the ball into his own net.

Chiefs’ Lilepo scores?

The goal was initially given as an Ofori own goal but has now been credited to Lilepo. This means the DR Congo forward now has two goals in two starts for Chiefs. He also scored an undebatable headed winner against Stellenbosch FC last Friday.

On social media, the reaction to the decision to give Lilepo the goal against AmaZulu was met with bemusement.

The Premier Soccer League relies on the referee’s match report in awarding goals. There is no separate Dubious Goals Committee as there is in the English Premier League.

Did referee Siyabulela Qunta put in his match report that Lilepo had scored Chiefs’ second goal against AmaZulu?

Either way, this type of decision surely increases the need for an independent panel to decide on such matters.

