Chiefs’ Mayo hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps in Soweto derby

'It is a privilege for me to continue the legacy my father has built,' said the Chiefs striker.

Khanyisa Mayo is hoping to continue a family legacy by playing for Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Chiefs runs in the family

Amakhosi will take on the Buccaneers in front of 90 000 people at FNB Stadium in an important game in the race for the Betway Premiership title.

Mayo’s father, Patrick Mayo, played in the derby for Chiefs and Khanyisa’s own chance to shine came as he joined Chiefs on loan from Algerian giants CR Belouizdad this season.

“It is a first Soweto derby for me, but it is a privilege for me to continue the legacy my father has built,” said Mayo.

“It is an honour to represent Chiefs in one of the biggest games in African football.”

Growing up as a Chiefs fan and watching his father wear the gold and black, Khanyisa’s memories of the derby stretch back some 23 years.

“I remember as far back as 2003 when we won against Pirates at FNB Stadium. That atmosphere, you want to play to make the fans happy, and to close the gap on Sundowns and Pirates.”

Khanyisa Mayo is not the only player in the side with a dad who played for Chiefs. Amakhosi’s talented young defender Aden McCarthy is the son of former Chiefs defender Fabian McCarthy.

Mayo – ‘It would be a great experience’

“We grew up as kids watching the derby and one day wanting to play in it,” added Mayo.

“Now we might get a chance to play, it would be a great experience and achievement for us to continue the legacy our fathers built for us. The Soweto derby is one of the greatest things as a player to achieve.”

The younger Mayo says his father has had some words of advice for him ahead of the game.

“He has been there, playing it and won it and lost it,” said Mayo.

“So for him it is just to calm my nerves and give me instructions in how to partake in a game of this magnitude. It will be my first time in front of 90 000 fans so for me it will be just to calm my nerves and take my chance if I get it.”

Mayo netted on debut for Chiefs in their 1-1 Premiership draw with Marumo Gallants on September 24. But he has been in and out of the side since, and that remains his only goal in 12 appearances this season in all competitions.

“There are six different strikers I am competing with,” said Mayo.

‘I think it is pure luck’

“Every time I am called upon I try my best to help the team get positive results. If I come in and make in impact or I come in and don’t, that is football. For me, I am happy if here is a person ahead of me, and if it is my time to shine that person has to be happy for me.”

Chiefs have struggled in front of goal all season. They have created plenty of opportunities but their finishing has too often let them down.

“I think it is pure luck,” added Moyo.

“On any day we create seven or eight chances and score one or two. For us it is to take one game at a time and be positive and help each other. If you get a chance, put it in the back of the net, and if it doesn’t happen we will create more chances.

“For us it is just to keep motivating each other to score.”