Kaze says Chiefs players need no motivation to take on Pirates

'You spend the whole week trying to lower the pressure, which is the opposite of other games,' said the Chiefs co-head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze says calming the emotions of his players is the priority in derby week.

Amakhosi will play Orlando Pirates tomorrow in the first Betway Premiership Soweto derby of the season.

Chiefs and Pirates have plenty to play for

Both sides have plenty riding on the game, with Pirates trying to move back to the top of the table and Chiefs hoping for three points that would keep them very much in the title race.

Whichever team keeps their nerve in front of 90 000 fans at FNB Stadium could well be the side that emerges triumphant.

“In these kinds of games emotions are very high. You spend the whole week trying to lower the pressure, which is the opposite of other games. You need a good balance. When you are too excited or there is too much pressure, they can get scared, and then the execution of the game plan is not as clear as it should be in everyone’s minds.”

On a personal note, this is Kaze’s first derby as head coach. He was previously on the touchline as an assistant to Nasreddine Nabi last season. Chiefs lost both Betway Premiership derbies to Pirates but did beat them in the Nedbank Cup final.

“The derby is spicy, every time you come to a derby you want to do as much as you can to win. You know you buy yourself a month of happiness with the fans and everyone (if you win). That is just how it is in football.

“We will do everything to put in a very good performance on Saturday. A good performance will lead to a positive result.”

Chiefs will go into the game without striker Etiosa Ighodaro, who remains injured. Kaze also said that central defender Inacio Miguel faces a late fitness test, but left back Bradley Cross is available again.

Midfielder Sibongiseni ‘Ox’ Mthethwa could also feature, even though he is not 100 percent fit.

Kaze – ‘Where I live in Canada, people will watch!’

“Ox has been training with the team for the last five sessions, he is not 100 percent fit, but he can help,” added Kaze, who is well aware of the global appeal of what is always the biggest game on the South African football calendar.

“Where I live in Canada, people will watch!,” he said.

“You get calls from people saying they never expected to see such an atmosphere in a stadium, such an infrastructure for the PSL. It means all the stakeholders are doing tremendously well. The least we can do is make sure the club and players are up to the task.”