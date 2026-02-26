Double boost for Orlando Pirates ahead of Soweto derby

Ouaddou confirmed that the duo had recovered from their assortment of injuries.

Orlando Pirates have received a major boost ahead of the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs with the news that star striker Evidence Makgopa and midfielder Thalente Mbatha are available for this clash after recovering from their injuries.



The Buccaneers will meet Amakhosi at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday afternoon (kick-off is at 3.30 pm).



Makgopa, who has scored three goals and made three assists in 14 league appearances this season, has missed the last two games for Pirates – the defeats against Mamelodi Sundowns and Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup.

Mbatha, who is one of the key players for Pirates under Ouaddou this season, missed the last four matches.

Ouaddou happy to have Makgopa and Mbatha back

Speaking ahead of the sold-out affair, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou confirmed that the duo had recovered from their assortment of injuries and are training with the rest of the team.



“About (Evidence) Makgopa, he’s still with the group. We’re very happy to welcome him back. He’s back in training and he’s feeling very well. So, he’s one more player to have in our group,” said Ouaddou during a Soweto derby press conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on Thursday.

“Another player (who is available) is (Thalente) Mbatha. I’m very happy that he joined the group because there were a lot of questions around him. But he was injured as well and I’m happy to have him in the group.”



Commenting on the upcoming derby, Ouaddou cautioned his charges not to be too emotional on the day, saying they must just enjoy the moment.

“There are emotions (involved) with these kinds of games, but those emotions must not kill the challenge that is at stake for such a game. Of course, we’re going to prepare the players mentally about how we want to achieve the game plan, and how we want to play that game. But it’s very important that mentally the players feel secure to deliver their qualities and to show their qualities on the pitch.



“I think (the derby) is one of the biggest games in Africa. If I take the game between Al-Ahly and Zamalek, Wyad and Raja Casablanca. The games in Nigeria and DRC as well.



“What I want to say to my players is that, ‘Enjoy the moment, give your best, don’t be too emotional because sometimes when you’re too emotional, you miss something’,” added Ouaddou.