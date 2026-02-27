Pirates coach faces lineup selection headache ahead of Soweto derby

"It will be difficult to make the final list," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has conceded that he is facing a selection headache ahead of the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs.



The game between the Soweto giants is set to take place at a sold-out FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon (kick-off is at 3.30pm).



With players like Thalente Mbatha and Evidence Makgopa available for this clash after recovering from their injuries, Ouaddou has admitted that it would be difficult to choose his starting line-up.



“At the beginning of the week, I could see that everyone was ready to play. It will be difficult to make the final list,” said Ouaddou.



“The players are really looking forward to the event. At the start of the week, there’s been high intensity.”

Soweto derby is ‘unusual’

This will be Ouaddou’s first Soweto derby as a Pirates and the Moroccan is looking forward to it.



Ouaddou has acknowledged that the derby is a unique occasion, but says they’re preparing for it like any other game.



“On one hand, it’s normal because we are preparing for the game as usual by studying the opponent using data and analysis. On the other hand, it’s unusual, because it’s a derby.

“Derbies are a bit spicy and you have to deal with the emotions,” said Ouaddou before calling on his charges to approach the game with a strong mentality.



“There are emotions (involved) with these kinds of games, but those emotions must not kill the challenge that is at stake for such a game. Of course, we’re going to prepare the players mentally about how we want to achieve the game plan, and how we want to play that game. But it’s very important that mentally the players feel secure to deliver their qualities and to show their qualities on the pitch.



“I think (the derby) is one of the biggest games in Africa. If I take the game between Al-Ahly and Zamalek, Wyad and Raja Casablanca. The games in Nigeria and DRC as well.



“What I want to say to my players is that, ‘Enjoy the moment, give your best, don’t be too emotional because sometimes when you’re too emotional, you miss something’,” concluded Ouaddou.