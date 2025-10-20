Ntwari’s Chiefs future in doubt

His absence has fuelled speculation that all is not well between the 26-year-old and the Amakhosi hierarchy.

The future of Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari at Kaizer Chiefs appears increasingly uncertain following reports of a fallout with the club’s technical team prior to the recent FIFA international break.

Despite featuring in back-to-back FIFA World Cup qualifiers for Rwanda against Benin and South Africa, Ntwari was a surprise omission from Chiefs’ matchday squad for their last outing. His absence has fuelled speculation that all is not well between the 26-year-old and the Amakhosi hierarchy.

ALSO READ: Ex-Chiefs coach Nabi tipped for shock return to Tanzania

Since joining from TS Galaxy at the start of last season, Ntwari has struggled to cement his place in the Chiefs line-up, competing with Brandon Petersen and Bruce Bvuma for the No.1 jersey. Matters reportedly worsened when he refused to come off during the Carling Knockout defeat to Stellenbosch FC, an act viewed by some within the club as a sign of defiance.

Adding to the tension, Rwanda head coach Adel Amrouche recently claimed that Ntwari had attracted offers abroad but that Chiefs’ valuation of the player effectively priced him out of a potential move. Those comments are said to have reportedly not gone down well with the Chiefs management, who felt the remarks were unnecessary.

As a result, Ntwari was dropped from the squad that travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo for the CAF Confederation Cup clash against AS Simba, where Petersen started and Bvuma was named on the bench.

ALSO READ: Amorim wants more after ‘biggest’ Man Utd win at Liverpool

With relations seemingly strained, all indications point towards an uncertain future for Ntwari at Naturena as the January transfer window approaches.