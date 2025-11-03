Chiefs to miss key defender for Orbit clash

Amakhosi have lost just once all season in the Premiership, and have kept seven clean sheets.

Kaizer Chiefs will be without central defender Inacio Miguel for their Betway Premiership meeting with Orbit FC at FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Ben Youssef – ‘The most important thing was winning’

The Angolan is suspended after picking up a fourth yellow card of the season in Chiefs’ 1-0 win at Durban City on Friday.

Miguel’s disciplinary issues at Chiefs

The 29 year-old has performed well at the heart of the Amakhosi defence since signing for the club ahead of the 2024/25 season. He has, however, also had his disciplinary issues.

Miguel was suspended twice for Chiefs at the start of last season, first after picking up four yellow cards, and then after receiving a red card in Amakhosi’ 4-0 hammering by Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout quarterfinals.

He did tidy up his act, though four yellow cards over the next 21 games he played for Chiefs were enough to see Miguel suspended for one more match.

Now he has another four yellow cards in the new season, and will miss the clash with newly-promoted Orbit.

The experienced Zitha Kwinika is likely to replace Miguel in the heart of the Chiefs defence, alongside breakout star Aden McCarthy.

Chiefs have been much-improved in defence this season, the main reason why they sit fourth in the table, just three points behind leaders Sundowns.

Amakhosi have lost just once all season in the Premiership, and have kept seven clean sheets.

Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has also been in superb form and co-head coach Khalil Ben Youssef says his target is to get in the Bafana squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

‘That is his target’

“I think every game we say congratulations to Petersen and the goalkeeper coach Ilyes (Mzoughi) for the job he is doing with him,” he told reporters after the win over Durban City.

“The target for Petersen is to come back to Bafana Bafana and to be part of the national team.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Kaze praises Da Silva

“That is his target in his life, and we are following him.

“I think he needs to continue to work, to put pressure on the coach of the national team … to be part of the national team at AFCON.”